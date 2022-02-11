10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $170.00 $34.2K 24.9K 11.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $51.7K 8.0K 9.4K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $115.00 $69.0K 7.7K 4.6K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $65.00 $31.5K 2.0K 2.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $55.00 $36.1K 28.6K 1.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $252.50 $39.5K 612 1.8K OLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $486.0K 16 1.5K TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $200.00 $85.0K 766 1.2K NOK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $36.3K 2.2K 886 ZEN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $750.0K 1.7K 763

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 24972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 8022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 7704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 633 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 60 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 28679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $1465.0 per contract. There were 612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OLO OLO, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $486.0K, with a price of $324.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK NOK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 490 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 2252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZEN ZEN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 343 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $750.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 1747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.