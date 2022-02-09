10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $260.00 $31.9K 11.3K 65.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $132.00 $30.8K 4.1K 16.5K ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $165.00 $27.7K 2.3K 4.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $330.00 $45.9K 115 1.9K DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $607.0K 2.9K 1.0K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $113.00 $33.0K 516 863 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $34.0K 2.5K 463 ADI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $135.00 $136.0K 3.5K 400 TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $200.00 $126.0K 476 271 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $54.5K 860 267

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 11373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 4184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 2341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $607.0K, with a price of $3035.0 per contract. There were 2968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 2575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADI ADI, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 3531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO TWLO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

