10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $150.00 $26.4K 2.3K 11.1K SYRS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $2.50 $39.0K 44 900 BSX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $41.00 $225.2K 77 850 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $54.50 $81.8K 3 402 BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $34.6K 324 326 ABT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $72.9K 4.3K 129 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $170.00 $55.7K 22 76 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $470.00 $36.5K 383 47 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $44.5K 1.0K 36 NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $29.4K 251 25

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 2334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SYRS SYRS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BSX BSX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 850 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.2K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 399 contract(s) at a $54.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.8K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BNTX BNTX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $1731.0 per contract. There were 324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT ABT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 141 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 4372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ JNJ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 358 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $2225.0 per contract. There were 1051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX NVAX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 358 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts

