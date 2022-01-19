10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $330.00 $33.6K 34.5K 25.7K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $155.00 $41.0K 15.5K 5.4K NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $550.00 $147.0K 6.7K 2.8K VIAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $128.2K 21.4K 823 SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $42.00 $36.1K 274 430 EA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $136.00 $31.0K 20 349 SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $150.00 $592.5K 9 300 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $160.00 $49.3K 2.8K 295 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $2700.00 $29.0K 653 67 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2000.00 $84.2K 152 41

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 34512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 15590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 191 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.0K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 6741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 212 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.2K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 21459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 369 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EA (NASDAQ:EA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 148 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $592.5K, with a price of $1975.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 2815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $5800.0 per contract. There were 653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 366 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $2000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.2K, with a price of $84220.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

