10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $120.00 $71.2K 9.0K 2.7K CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $190.00 $481.2K 500 1.7K HPQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $32.00 $427.5K 8 475 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $60.0K 1.7K 360 SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $180.00 $53.5K 371 267 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $26.8K 429 249 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $257.50 $38.5K 81 240 RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $24.00 $34.6K 1.3K 220 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $300.00 $28.1K 1.8K 179 XLNX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/04/22 $200.00 $45.5K 15 162

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 9027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 58 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1750 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $481.2K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 730 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 475 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $427.5K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 730 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $1715.0 per contract. There were 1740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 730 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $2140.0 per contract. There were 371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 366 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $1689.0 per contract. There were 429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 1348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $2345.0 per contract. There were 1885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XLNX (NASDAQ:XLNX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

