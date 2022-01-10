10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $120.00 $50.3K 26.2K 3.1K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $167.50 $479.0K 6.6K 2.1K RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $27.3K 575 922 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $30.5K 2.6K 865 XLNX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $190.00 $25.4K 8.1K 767 NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $260.00 $26.0K 850 521 MTTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $36.2K 2.1K 395 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $64.3K 5.9K 194 ZM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $65.2K 147 150 TEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $310.00 $45.2K 27 112

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 26261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1030 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $479.0K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 6695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 375 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $9120.0 per contract. There were 575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 2679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XLNX (NASDAQ:XLNX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 8170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $2600.0 per contract. There were 850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTTR (NASDAQ:MTTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 5981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 375 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEAM (NASDAQ:TEAM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

