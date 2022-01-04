10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $180.00 $27.7K 16.9K 58.2K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $327.50 $48.9K 1.7K 9.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $143.00 $44.2K 508 8.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $350.00 $32.3K 8.4K 1.6K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $28.4K 11.6K 870 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $118.6K 2.6K 723 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $285.00 $59.3K 680 568 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $180.00 $44.4K 1.0K 295 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $26.4K 4.7K 249 FISV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $26.2K 2.3K 242

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 16996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $327.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 76 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 8420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $1780.0 per contract. There were 11672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 381 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.6K, with a price of $4945.0 per contract. There were 2651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 560 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 568 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 255 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $2470.0 per contract. There were 1013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 192 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 4796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 2397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

