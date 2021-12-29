10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $47.50 $272.3K 4.3K 1.4K ASTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $25.8K 32 876 AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $18.50 $29.6K 439 365 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $26.7K 10.9K 308 BLDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $80.00 $140.0K 1.5K 259 BLNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $31.4K 10 144 GNK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $22.50 $47.3K 136 135 ETN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $190.00 $60.0K 31 125 GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $29.1K 773 80 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $63.6K 656 30

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1472 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $272.3K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 4304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTR (NASDAQ:ASTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 387 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 862 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 258 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 10983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLDR (NYSE:BLDR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLNK (NASDAQ:BLNK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 170 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $4491.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNK (NYSE:GNK), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETN (NYSE:ETN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 198 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNRC (NYSE:GNRC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1465.0 per contract. There were 773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 387 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $2120.0 per contract. There were 656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

