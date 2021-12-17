10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $75.7K 24.7K 32.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $180.00 $95.0K 6.2K 3.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $320.00 $73.9K 3.1K 846 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $54.0K 10.9K 644 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $110.00 $286.0K 23 302 INDI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $12.50 $27.0K 4.9K 291 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $107.5K 4.6K 238 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $37.2K 10.2K 224 VMW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $92.60 $229.0K 302 200 DLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $35.00 $61.5K 337 180

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 399 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.7K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 24707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 6 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 6252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.9K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 3119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 182 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 10980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 6 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $286.0K, with a price of $2860.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INDI (NASDAQ:INDI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 4943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.5K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 4616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 10213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VMW (NYSE:VMW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $92.60 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $229.0K, with a price of $2290.0 per contract. There were 302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DLO (NASDAQ:DLO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 162 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

