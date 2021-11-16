10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $150.00 $52.3K 95.1K 84.0K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $150.00 $34.8K 25.3K 59.6K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $175.00 $30.1K 5.8K 24.4K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $215.00 $43.8K 8.6K 15.5K TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $110.00 $79.7K 3.4K 12.1K MTTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $27.6K 5.7K 2.3K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $120.00 $70.7K 7.5K 1.6K CSIQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/26/21 $40.00 $276.6K 194 1.5K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $190.00 $28.6K 3.7K 1.2K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $160.00 $51.4K 2.6K 1.0K

Explanation

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 282 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 95184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $348.0 per contract. There were 25314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 5839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 146 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 8620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.7K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 3418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTTR (NASDAQ:MTTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 5771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 269 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 7572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSIQ (NASDAQ:CSIQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1383 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $276.6K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 3719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 2644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

