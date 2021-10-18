9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $43.00 $45.8K 6.3K 36.7K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $330.00 $186.5K 19.5K 29.3K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $77.00 $2.6 million 4.0K 10.3K ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $80.00 $1.4 million 1.1K 6.8K DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $165.00 $1.0 million 1.7K 2.8K T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $23.00 $82.6K 12.8K 2.8K BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $180.00 $95.0K 2.4K 1.2K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $75.00 $29.7K 7.9K 757 BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $70.00 $77.8K 5.6K 611

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 6392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.5K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 19568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 8084 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.6 million, with a price of $334.0 per contract. There were 4063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 6802 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 67 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 1179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 2514 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 82 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 242 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.6K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 12857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 2407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 7938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 5627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.