10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $145.00 $33.5K 72.8K 24.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $101.00 $197.0K 1.4K 10.3K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $197.50 $324.0K 1.3K 4.3K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $100.00 $37.2K 15.3K 1.5K SQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $200.00 $2.9 million 14.7K 1.5K ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $2.5 million 359 1.2K PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $1.3 million 3.7K 1.0K CFLT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $70.00 $1.3 million 1.0K 1.0K AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $125.00 $73.0K 1.2K 1.0K NEWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $70.00 $43.0K 430 790

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 72890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 1037 contract(s) at a $101.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 1406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 864 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 73 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $324.0K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 1351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 676 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 15373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 256 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.9 million, with a price of $1940.0 per contract. There were 14717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 256 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.5 million, with a price of $2040.0 per contract. There were 359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 256 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $1385.0 per contract. There were 3737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CFLT (NASDAQ:CFLT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 1096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 94 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NEWR (NYSE:NEWR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.