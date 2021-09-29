9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $36.00 $25.3K 7.2K 8.5K SNAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/01/21 $75.00 $237.6K 6.4K 1.2K DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $200.00 $82.0K 29.7K 1.1K Z PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $666.2K 70 1.0K T PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $27.00 $44.2K 16.3K 976 MTCH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $2.0 million 1.6K 700 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $310.00 $152.5K 579 500 VIAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $143.3K 10.6K 282 FB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/29/21 $385.00 $33.7K 979 260

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 7264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 776 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 81 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.6K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 6475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 494 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 29763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding Z (NASDAQ:Z), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 352 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 650 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $666.2K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 114 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 16332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTCH (NASDAQ:MTCH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 478 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.0 million, with a price of $2880.0 per contract. There were 1646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 478 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 478 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 263 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.3K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 10664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

