9 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $17.00 $42.0K 4.1K 56.0K AXP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $170.00 $368.6K 3.1K 4.4K GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $392.50 $38.6K 375 2.7K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $47.50 $76.3K 58.1K 1.4K RKT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/08/21 $17.50 $30.3K 2.9K 1.4K BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $130.00 $222.0K 3.9K 757 COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $220.00 $124.8K 1.7K 579 COWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $31.1K 242 314 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $152.50 $101.9K 435 248

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1028 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 4130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 121 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 384 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $368.6K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 3192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $392.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 492 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.3K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 58163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 337 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 393 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $222.0K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 3944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 282 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COWN (NASDAQ:COWN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 311 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

