10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $144.00 $31.3K 10.2K 30.5K INDI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $12.50 $34.3K 796 18.1K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/24/21 $103.00 $34.9K 4.6K 11.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $34.00 $72.0K 1.0K 3.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $220.00 $100.0K 12.3K 2.9K INTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $57.50 $37.2K 16.8K 1.7K MGI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $10.00 $34.3K 2.7K 1.0K MVIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $13.50 $39.0K 10 617 PSFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $39.8K 7.7K 581 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $250.1K 405 348

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $144.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 10258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INDI (NASDAQ:INDI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 362 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 4663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 12312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 16829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGI (NASDAQ:MGI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 980 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSFE (NYSE:PSFE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 486 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 7782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 345 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.1K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.