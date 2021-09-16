10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $150.00 $58.9K 75.6K 29.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $302.50 $38.3K 7.5K 14.6K VLDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $7.50 $30.0K 2.0K 11.1K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $2.9 million 3.5K 10.0K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $87.50 $378.3K 688 1.4K EVLV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $7.50 $59.8K 1.6K 1.4K AVYA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $17.00 $34.5K 800 1.3K MAPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $15.00 $33.7K 811 1.0K MGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $9.00 $31.6K 651 796 NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $140.00 $153.0K 917 752

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 75678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 302 contract(s) at a $302.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 7552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VLDR (NASDAQ:VLDR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 2053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 491 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10000 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.9 million, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 3503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1300 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $378.3K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EVLV (NASDAQ:EVLV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 998 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 1699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVYA (NYSE:AVYA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAPS (NASDAQ:MAPS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGI (NASDAQ:MGI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 486 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET (NYSE:NET), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.0K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.