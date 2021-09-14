8 Financials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FINV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $7.50 $1.0 million 18.3K 62.4K MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $100.00 $240.2K 10.1K 12.8K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/24/21 $41.00 $31.9K 3.7K 4.3K GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $410.00 $100.5K 3.2K 1.9K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $157.50 $38.3K 2.3K 1.7K OSCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $17.50 $42.0K 3.0K 930 MILE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $2.50 $48.0K 851 349 LC PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $40.00 $236.0K 200 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FINV (NYSE:FINV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 53909 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 18321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 963 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 65 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.2K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 10109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 969 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 3769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 363 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.5K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 3254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 2391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR (NYSE:OSCR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 3037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MILE (NASDAQ:MILE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LC (NYSE:LC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $236.0K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.