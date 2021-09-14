10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $12.50 $95.5K 7.1K 25.1K BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $39.1K 33.2K 16.4K CPNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $32.50 $72.5K 15.4K 7.0K LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $35.00 $32.8K 4.7K 6.1K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $50.00 $30.7K 28.7K 4.3K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/01/21 $65.00 $30.3K 2.2K 3.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $1.1 million 684 2.3K FFIE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $110.7K 17.3K 2.0K WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $95.00 $31.2K 71 1.8K JMIA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/01/21 $20.00 $42.8K 332 1.6K

• For ATER (NASDAQ:ATER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 490 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 7194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 711 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 33229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.5K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 15455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 4727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 28731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 404 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 2242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 185 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 442 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $2640.0 per contract. There were 684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1106 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.7K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 17302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 354 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.