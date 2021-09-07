 Skip to main content

9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/10/21 $48.00 $72.3K 3.4K 16.0K
DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/10/21 $185.00 $28.0K 6.2K 6.9K
CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $32.0K 65.1K 2.6K
VZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $330.0K 17.7K 2.1K
T CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $209.7K 39.6K 2.1K
ZNGA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $84.7K 410 1.3K
ZI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $1.2 million 1.3K 1.1K
TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $64.00 $38.0K 453 677
WB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $55.00 $77.5K 299 226

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 348 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.3K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 3455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 326 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 6217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 65106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ (NYSE:VZ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 17744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 500 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 999 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.7K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 39632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 465 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 636 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.7K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZI (NASDAQ:ZI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1194 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1016.0 per contract. There were 1360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WB (NASDAQ:WB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

