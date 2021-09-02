10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $50.8K 38.8K 20.5K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $27.00 $32.5K 185 16.8K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $27.50 $27.3K 7.8K 11.4K M PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/03/21 $23.00 $99.7K 5.6K 11.1K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $80.00 $462.8K 41.3K 9.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/10/21 $182.50 $51.1K 1.5K 7.7K SFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $5.00 $65.8K 3.3K 3.0K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $836.0K 9.5K 1.9K GM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $525.0K 8.9K 1.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $760.00 $200.0K 4.9K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 318 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 38818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 650 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 224 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 7878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3836 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.7K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 5648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1516 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $462.8K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 41361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 465 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SFT (NASDAQ:SFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.8K, with a price of $329.0 per contract. There were 3391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 505 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1900 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $836.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 9539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 505 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $525.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 8948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $760.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 4985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.