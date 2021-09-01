9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $50.00 $30.2K 32.6K 33.5K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/03/21 $385.00 $49.5K 9.8K 24.1K SKLZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $13.00 $31.0K 3.3K 22.1K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $66.50 $31.4K 614 19.9K NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/03/21 $580.00 $177.3K 2.0K 15.4K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $190.00 $38.0K 13.4K 3.5K PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/10/21 $58.00 $28.6K 772 1.3K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $60.2K 0 478 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $200.00 $27.3K 761 430

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 32691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 9875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 565 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 3389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 543 contract(s) at a $66.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 302 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.3K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 2092 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 380 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 13494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 225 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 478 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.