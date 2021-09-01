10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $65.1K 31.9K 63.3K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $60.00 $28.5K 24.8K 21.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $40.00 $33.5K 22.2K 14.3K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $14.00 $38.2K 128.7K 13.4K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $120.00 $36.3K 3.3K 11.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $24.00 $25.0K 31.3K 10.9K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/10/21 $172.50 $398.8K 1.1K 4.0K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $19.00 $33.3K 447 3.0K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $82.50 $38.8K 11.9K 1.4K JWN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $28.00 $25.5K 1.6K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 31966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 24874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 22229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3790 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $10.0 per contract. There were 128790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 3364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 31306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10909 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 814 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $398.8K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 1116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 367 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 11912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN (NYSE:JWN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.