8 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $175.0K 271 2.5K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $40.00 $28.4K 25.1K 1.5K CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $200.00 $68.5K 7.1K 1.4K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $22.00 $28.3K 7.8K 1.3K FCEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $39.9K 7.6K 1.3K BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $222.50 $45.1K 2.1K 1.1K CVGI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $10.00 $86.7K 2.0K 482 BXC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $35.00 $78.7K 2.3K 220

• Regarding GOL (NYSE:GOL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 520 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 25155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.5K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 7116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 405 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 7818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 156 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 588 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 7693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 2152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVGI (NASDAQ:CVGI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 482 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.7K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 2051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BXC (NYSE:BXC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 184 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.