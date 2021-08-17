7 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $37.00 $38.8K 13.0K 20.1K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $370.00 $108.0K 30.4K 13.4K DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $175.00 $60.7K 9.2K 6.6K SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $300.00 $307.5K 5.3K 3.9K ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/27/21 $380.00 $101.0K 1.0K 1.9K TRIP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $361.9K 2.7K 683 FUBO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/27/21 $26.00 $42.4K 562 229

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 13058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 30486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 467 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 9208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $307.5K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 5395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.0K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 1092 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRIP (NASDAQ:TRIP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 521 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 683 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $361.9K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 2776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.