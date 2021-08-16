10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $40.00 $30.5K 26.1K 37.8K DISCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $54.5K 2.0K 9.6K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $367.50 $27.0K 1.5K 5.5K VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $57.50 $25.0K 17.1K 2.3K BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $135.00 $84.9K 1.2K 2.3K VIAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $29.0K 14.6K 1.0K CMCSA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $100.0K 7.6K 806 KT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $12.50 $44.4K 673 532 EB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $80.0K 5.3K 500 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $364.5K 2.0K 439

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 456 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 26153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 522 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 2086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $367.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 1520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ (NYSE:VZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 17183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.9K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 1261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 158 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 14625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 305 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 7614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KT (NYSE:KT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 222 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EB (NYSE:EB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 5332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding Z (NASDAQ:Z), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 437 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $364.5K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 2036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.