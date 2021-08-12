10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/13/21 $147.00 $81.5K 30.4K 69.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $107.00 $80.5K 10.3K 19.6K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $70.00 $58.6K 1.7K 6.7K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $54.00 $56.6K 8.9K 2.0K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $287.50 $45.0K 563 1.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $210.00 $49.8K 13.6K 1.8K ASAN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $70.00 $50.3K 1.6K 1.1K OUST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $39.3K 82 554 PLAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $12.50 $102.8K 5.4K 540 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $353.7K 2.2K 299

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 503 contract(s) at a $147.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.5K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 30436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $107.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.5K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 10373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 1743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 622 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 8957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $287.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 13663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASAN (NYSE:ASAN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 1628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OUST (NYSE:OUST), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 525 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 82 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLAB (NASDAQ:PLAB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 514 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 5487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 526 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $353.7K, with a price of $1415.0 per contract. There were 2292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.