10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $500.00 $260.8K 2.8K 17.8K TLRY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $14.00 $114.8K 1.7K 6.9K INFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $3.00 $25.0K 9.0K 1.3K IMMP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $2.50 $49.8K 82 1.2K GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $70.00 $92.0K 5.1K 1.1K CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $82.50 $158.0K 4.4K 1.0K SRNE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $265.0K 5.2K 1.0K NVTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $26.0K 11.2K 691 KDMN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $54.7K 5.3K 596 TEVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $26.9K 22.6K 580

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 370 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.8K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 2813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 1980 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.8K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 1709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFI (NASDAQ:INFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 9062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IMMP (NASDAQ:IMMP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 285 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 82 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.0K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 5158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.0K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 4483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRNE (NASDAQ:SRNE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 165 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $265.0K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 5286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVTA (NYSE:NVTA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 11201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KDMN (NASDAQ:KDMN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 365 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 561 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 22624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.