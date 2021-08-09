10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $150.00 $83.2K 88.9K 50.8K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $37.50 $229.3K 72 20.4K SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/13/21 $300.00 $32.4K 13.5K 19.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $105.00 $36.7K 9.5K 13.4K FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $30.00 $25.0K 3.0K 3.2K MQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $137.1K 3.8K 2.9K V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $240.00 $205.5K 6.5K 2.9K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $87.50 $140.0K 1.1K 2.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $225.00 $69.0K 7.9K 1.5K AZPN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $145.00 $430.0K 55 1.5K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1850 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.2K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 88909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 1496 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $229.3K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 13596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19903 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 503 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 9556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 3021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MQ (NASDAQ:MQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 946 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.1K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 3878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.5K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 6545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 7959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AZPN (NASDAQ:AZPN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $430.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.