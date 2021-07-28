7 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $375.00 $158.7K 10.1K 13.0K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $28.00 $46.8K 10.8K 6.5K RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/06/21 $77.00 $42.4K 216 4.8K SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/30/21 $75.00 $29.2K 6.7K 4.3K AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $100.00 $224.2K 5.0K 3.2K FOXA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $36.00 $48.9K 2.6K 1.4K SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $280.00 $260.0K 3.7K 366

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.7K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 10120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3125 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 10888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 6741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 467 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $224.2K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 5081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FOXA (NASDAQ:FOXA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 3774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.