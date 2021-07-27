10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/30/21 $145.00 $334.4K 31.1K 25.0K ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/30/21 $380.00 $56.4K 2.9K 10.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/30/21 $190.00 $74.5K 6.7K 9.8K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $88.00 $95.0K 3.7K 8.7K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/30/21 $265.00 $25.8K 2.7K 7.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $27.00 $25.3K 1.7K 3.1K INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $1.0 million 34.3K 3.0K ACIW PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $35.00 $268.7K 407 1.8K DQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $45.00 $62.5K 4.1K 1.2K SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $300.00 $57.0K 7.0K 1.1K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 904 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $334.4K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 31188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 297 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 2919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.5K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 6794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 3771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 229 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 2772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 1730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 34368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACIW (NASDAQ:ACIW), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1493 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $268.7K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DQ (NYSE:DQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 4136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 7058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.