9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $375.00 $25.7K 1.9K 54.6K SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/30/21 $78.00 $120.1K 697 17.9K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $85.00 $33.6K 25.1K 6.4K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $29.50 $38.7K 1.4K 4.4K PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/23/21 $73.50 $60.0K 6.7K 3.7K AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $44.00 $58.1K 1.8K 3.2K ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $350.00 $620.0K 1.4K 1.0K BIDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $175.00 $1.5 million 3.3K 790 VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/03/21 $56.00 $31.8K 9 316

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 1999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 438 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 25123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 4300 contract(s) at a $29.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $9.0 per contract. There were 1425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $73.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 6707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 578 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $620.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 1491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 182 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $2080.0 per contract. There were 3326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ (NYSE:VZ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

