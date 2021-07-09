9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $63.50 $41.6K 856 13.7K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $35.00 $29.0K 18.2K 2.6K TME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $11.00 $93.5K 1.2K 2.4K DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $180.00 $164.8K 10.6K 2.3K SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $287.50 $400.0K 198 2.0K CMCSA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $55.00 $122.9K 27.7K 1.6K VIAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $42.50 $32.5K 420 518 Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $135.00 $64.2K 714 279 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $430.00 $306.0K 536 265

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $63.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 679 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 18278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TME (NYSE:TME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 196 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1100 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.8K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 10683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $287.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $400.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 196 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.9K, with a price of $569.0 per contract. There were 27758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding Z (NASDAQ:Z), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.2K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $306.0K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.