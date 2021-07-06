10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $145.00 $45.8K 73.1K 101.3K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $275.00 $37.3K 5.2K 14.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $90.00 $91.0K 36.7K 7.5K BSQR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $5.00 $90.6K 4.9K 5.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $800.00 $162.7K 1.8K 5.3K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $80.00 $39.0K 13.8K 5.1K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $77.50 $107.0K 7.5K 5.1K APPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $68.00 $58.8K 161 1.5K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $235.00 $118.2K 8.3K 1.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $62.50 $39.3K 11.3K 952

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 777 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 73159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 5294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 36717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BSQR (NASDAQ:BSQR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 377 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.6K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 4930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 257 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.7K, with a price of $622.0 per contract. There were 1828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 13831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.0K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 7594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APPS (NASDAQ:APPS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 266 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.2K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 8362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 11370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.