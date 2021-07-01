9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $43.5K 216.5K 4.7K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $214.5K 438 2.7K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $52.00 $30.3K 4.8K 477 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $44.4K 39.4K 428 DM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $45.0K 1.4K 396 LUV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $47.50 $64.3K 1.5K 274 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $184.9K 1.8K 269 DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $179.4K 5.4K 240 BLDR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $44.00 $28.0K 210 200

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 204 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 216556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 232 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 937 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $214.5K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 278 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 4849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 39460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DM (NYSE:DM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 204 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 1572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 351 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 257 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.9K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 1832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 568 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.4K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 5494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLDR (NASDAQ:BLDR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

