10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $136.00 $117.9K 29.9K 40.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $95.00 $73.6K 26.2K 25.3K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $85.00 $43.7K 7.1K 11.1K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $255.00 $71.6K 3.2K 8.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $270.00 $40.6K 7.0K 6.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $825.00 $49.0K 3.3K 2.0K DOCU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/09/21 $270.00 $127.4K 1.1K 1.3K FSLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $63.00 $32.0K 154 1.2K PSFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $11.00 $32.4K 2.1K 910 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $120.00 $30.5K 1.2K 649

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 1006 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.9K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 29945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.6K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 26227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 7165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1881 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.6K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 3270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 232 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 7057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 269 contract(s) at a $825.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 3332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 554 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.4K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSFE (NYSE:PSFE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 2184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.