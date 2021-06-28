10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $350.00 $32.1K 5.0K 4.9K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $75.00 $104.0K 1.9K 3.6K NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/02/21 $532.50 $163.2K 564 1.6K VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $46.00 $41.2K 1.6K 1.3K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $67.50 $27.4K 935 1.2K FOXA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $41.00 $33.0K 1.0K 924 T CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $28.00 $32.4K 32.3K 842 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $60.00 $25.5K 20.2K 614 VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $52.50 $102.6K 13.3K 600 AMCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $60.00 $34.9K 1.0K 297

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 335 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 5024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 385 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 1953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 355 contract(s) at a $532.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.2K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 1659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 286 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FOXA (NASDAQ:FOXA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 413 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 1042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 32356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 441 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 20259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ (NYSE:VZ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.6K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 13330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMCX (NASDAQ:AMCX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 291 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 1075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.