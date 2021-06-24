9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $60.00 $25.8K 30.8K 29.4K BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $140.00 $78.7K 1.2K 7.6K BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/02/21 $200.00 $297.9K 1.1K 5.9K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $87.00 $29.7K 1.4K 4.8K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $67.00 $37.2K 17.3K 4.3K VIAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $40.00 $124.1K 11.4K 1.9K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $35.1K 146.4K 1.4K SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $330.00 $253.7K 440 395 ATVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $287.5K 3.0K 0

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 223 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 30801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 266 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 1226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1419 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $297.9K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 1413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 17378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 560 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.1K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 11463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 211 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 434 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 146461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $253.7K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 575 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $287.5K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 3090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

