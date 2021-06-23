10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NNDM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $10.00 $37.4K 35.6K 39.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $133.00 $39.9K 34.5K 28.7K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/25/21 $800.00 $71.1K 7.9K 10.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $85.00 $35.6K 6.5K 5.1K FUBO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $40.00 $65.0K 6.7K 3.8K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/25/21 $33.50 $40.1K 1.0K 3.6K TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $50.00 $124.1K 3.7K 1.0K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $166.5K 5.1K 302 HIMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $38.3K 24 284 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $173.2K 1.3K 222

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 832 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 35609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 34545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 484 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.1K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 7992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 6532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 6753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 362 contract(s) at a $33.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 114 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 597 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.1K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 3734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 212 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.5K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 5178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 295 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 284 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 359 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.2K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 1341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.