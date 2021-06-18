10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $65.00 $69.8K 20.6K 52.1K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $340.00 $240.4K 7.1K 14.4K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $200.00 $50.5K 13.5K 3.5K VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $55.00 $41.6K 6.3K 3.2K VIAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $40.00 $42.3K 12.3K 2.1K SNAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $70.00 $167.5K 4.2K 2.1K SIRI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $7.00 $45.0K 14.5K 1.9K DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $170.00 $758.4K 2.6K 1.7K LIZI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $7.50 $152.0K 186 802 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $250.00 $277.5K 917 417

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 873 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 20635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1149 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.4K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 7159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 308 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 13518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ (NYSE:VZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 320 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 6351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 12384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 4201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SIRI (NASDAQ:SIRI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 14595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1275 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $758.4K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 2663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LIZI (NASDAQ:LIZI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $277.5K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.