10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $131.00 $26.2K 45.7K 57.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $265.00 $230.0K 3.2K 16.2K OUST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $17.50 $39.1K 4.5K 1.3K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $95.00 $39.4K 8.1K 1.2K CRSR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $32.50 $66.7K 3.1K 1.1K AKAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $90.00 $56.0K 360 1.0K AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $140.00 $200.8K 9.0K 908 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $264.0K 1.6K 800 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $265.00 $177.5K 104 500 SGH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $45.00 $52.2K 4.0K 448

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 581 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 45771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 2707 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 3241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OUST (NYSE:OUST), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1305 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 4583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 219 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 369 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 8184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRSR (NASDAQ:CRSR), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 309 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 3128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AKAM (NASDAQ:AKAM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 9067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 366 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $264.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SGH (NASDAQ:SGH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 4096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.