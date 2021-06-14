8 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $30.7K 11.3K 8.6K FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $170.00 $35.2K 954 2.0K AGNC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $18.50 $80.0K 10.5K 2.0K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $260.00 $159.3K 181 1.5K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $43.00 $55.1K 3.2K 748 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $145.00 $554.5K 49 609 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $155.00 $140.0K 1.4K 250 COF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $135.00 $485.4K 1.4K 210

• Regarding TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 11348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 79 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 10505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 708 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.3K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 158 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 3210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $554.5K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COF (NYSE:COF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 208 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $485.4K, with a price of $2334.0 per contract. There were 1401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.