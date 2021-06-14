10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $130.00 $77.3K 153.9K 153.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $81.00 $53.2K 4.9K 28.0K DDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $33.50 $27.8K 3.1K 14.6K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $58.50 $38.2K 3.5K 5.2K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $235.00 $55.6K 2.1K 3.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $740.00 $84.9K 3.3K 2.3K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $150.00 $76.9K 2.3K 1.2K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $110.00 $541.0K 4.8K 1.2K WRAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $10.00 $35.0K 3.4K 1.0K PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $370.00 $2.0 million 49 900

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 862 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 153935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 483 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 4928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDD (NYSE:DDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 622 contract(s) at a $33.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 3148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14657 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 931 contract(s) at a $58.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 3520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 2119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $740.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.9K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 3309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.9K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 2354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $541.0K, with a price of $2705.0 per contract. There were 4892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WRAP (NASDAQ:WRAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 3457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW (NYSE:PANW), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.0 million, with a price of $2275.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

