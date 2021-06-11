9 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/11/21 $715.00 $54.1K 2.2K 21.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $82.00 $84.5K 8.8K 14.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $257.50 $189.5K 6.3K 6.1K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $43.3K 45.0K 4.2K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $125.00 $62.5K 72.8K 2.3K SPLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $125.00 $77.2K 920 464 PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $330.00 $172.9K 2.8K 376 RAMP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $40.00 $37.7K 2 343 NOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $4.00 $28.2K 23.0K 263

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 269 contract(s) at a $715.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1142 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.5K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 8851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.5K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 6321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1275 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 45013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 291 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 72864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPLK (NASDAQ:SPLK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 273 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 224 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.9K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 2852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RAMP (NYSE:RAMP), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 281 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 23089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

