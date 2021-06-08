9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/11/21 $60.00 $114.9K 29.1K 35.2K SIRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $8.00 $294.6K 23.2K 20.3K T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $28.00 $55.3K 61.9K 5.2K TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $80.00 $65.0K 17.9K 5.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $60.00 $69.0K 14.8K 1.1K LYV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $90.00 $28.4K 1.6K 689 WB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $77.8K 33 380 DISCA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $32.50 $79.5K 2.3K 379 IQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $12.50 $44.5K 29.4K 250

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.9K, with a price of $574.0 per contract. There were 29141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SIRI (NASDAQ:SIRI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 19641 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $294.6K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 23298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 227 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.3K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 61931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 17928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 14897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV (NYSE:LYV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WB (NASDAQ:WB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 591 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 380 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 2331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 29480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

