9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $335.00 $94.1K 3.9K 35.6K VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $50.00 $69.0K 40.4K 17.4K SKLZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $22.50 $614.9K 852 3.7K PINS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $65.00 $147.4K 12.7K 2.8K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $20.00 $60.9K 10.4K 2.4K T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $29.00 $80.9K 3.7K 939 CURI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $10.00 $81.1K 1.9K 662 VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $47.00 $37.0K 16.6K 600 GCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $2.50 $132.6K 2.8K 540

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.1K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 3950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 511 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 40450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1225 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $614.9K, with a price of $502.0 per contract. There were 852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 776 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.4K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 12792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 530 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 10400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 228 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 325 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 3772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CURI (NASDAQ:CURI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 260 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ (NYSE:VZ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 228 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 16655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GCI (NYSE:GCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 510 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.6K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.