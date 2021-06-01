10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $59.00 $1.1 million 9.1K 24.8K T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $132.3K 22.1K 3.9K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $330.00 $179.5K 15.6K 3.7K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $220.00 $42.3K 58 2.2K DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $1.9 million 2.6K 1.0K Z CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $120.00 $53.0K 2.0K 985 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $257.50 $252.8K 172 920 VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $45.00 $34.6K 4.3K 901 SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/04/21 $63.00 $26.2K 111 665 TME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $17.00 $38.1K 8.8K 354

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 4400 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 9158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 598 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 262 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.3K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 22109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 264 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.5K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 15637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 598 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.9 million, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 2658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For Z (NASDAQ:Z), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 2079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 985 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $252.8K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 209 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 4384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TME (NYSE:TME), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 8802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.