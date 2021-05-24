10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/04/21 $56.00 $525.2K 727 14.4K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $33.6K 129.8K 8.2K AMC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $19.00 $32.1K 1.9K 5.1K PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $60.00 $213.4K 10.2K 2.3K DISCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $55.0K 8.5K 1.1K CMCSA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $62.0K 18.2K 1.0K NTES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $300.3K 470 880 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $257.50 $377.1K 12 604 FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $270.00 $671.0K 9.0K 556 DIS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $170.00 $85.9K 3.7K 462

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 2680 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $525.2K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 129874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 318 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 1953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1169 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $213.4K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 10240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 8594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 18250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTES (NASDAQ:NTES), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.3K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 535 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $377.1K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $671.0K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 9055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 53 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.9K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 3778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.