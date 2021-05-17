10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $215.00 $80.0K 5.0K 19.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $34.00 $51.5K 5.2K 15.6K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $11.50 $40.0K 24.0K 9.4K FSR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $10.50 $25.3K 2.8K 7.5K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $500.00 $430.0K 9.9K 6.8K TAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $40.00 $105.0K 10.0K 4.3K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $50.00 $33.1K 7.5K 4.0K ELY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $39.00 $64.0K 6 2.0K QS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $25.00 $67.5K 10.0K 1.1K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $67.50 $360.0K 2.2K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 5028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 687 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 703 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 24003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 256 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $430.0K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 9950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 10036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 312 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 7508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ELY (NYSE:ELY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 10099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 2277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.