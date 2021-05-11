9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CATB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $2.50 $31.8K 3.5K 3.0K PFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $613.8K 12.1K 2.2K BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $74.0K 21.9K 1.7K GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $70.00 $27.9K 34.0K 1.5K AVTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $30.00 $34.5K 2.2K 1.3K INSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $96.6K 4 1.0K EW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $90.00 $150.3K 140 1.0K MYOV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $25.00 $26.0K 1.0K 459 MDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/11/21 $118.00 $31.9K 1 260

• Regarding CATB (NASDAQ:CATB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 335 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 3543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 619 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $613.8K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 12113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 255 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 353 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 21960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 34002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVTR (NYSE:AVTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 314 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INSM (NASDAQ:INSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 879 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.6K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EW (NYSE:EW), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.3K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MYOV (NYSE:MYOV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDT (NYSE:MDT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

