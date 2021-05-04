9 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $19.00 $101.4K 5.4K 2.6K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $47.50 $263.1K 6.3K 2.3K MET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $65.00 $700.0K 1.5K 2.0K ALLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $1.3 million 30.5K 2.0K COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $200.00 $82.7K 4.1K 1.0K MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $85.00 $78.0K 9.7K 400 NOAH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $26.5K 4.2K 332 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $120.00 $375.0K 293 323 WETF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $8.00 $28.0K 4 200

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2600 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.4K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 5417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2681 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1487 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $263.1K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 6354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MET (NYSE:MET), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 136 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $700.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALLY (NYSE:ALLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 262 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 780 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $1690.0 per contract. There were 30556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 407 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 4140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 388 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 9780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOAH (NYSE:NOAH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 136 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 332 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 4261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $375.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WETF (NASDAQ:WETF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 136 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.